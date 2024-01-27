Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Netflix worth $190,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

