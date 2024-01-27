NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 123,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 246,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
