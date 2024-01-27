NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PNC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 998,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

