NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,434 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.12. 4,666,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

