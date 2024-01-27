NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,535,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,471,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

