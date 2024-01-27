NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $961,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.40. 384,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,573. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $513.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.62.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

