NBC Securities Inc. Invests $864,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 416,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,149. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

