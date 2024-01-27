NBC Securities Inc. Invests $790,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after acquiring an additional 350,382 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 254,634 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYW traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.40. 875,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,901. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

