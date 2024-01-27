NBC Securities Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 328,111 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

