NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,667. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.