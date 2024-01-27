National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,214,300 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.4 days.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,402. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

