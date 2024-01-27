National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,214,300 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.4 days.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,402. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
