Myria (MYRIA) Price Tops $0.0086

Myria (MYRIA) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Myria token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myria has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Myria

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 9,966,726,052.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.0077578 USD and is up 8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,595,833.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

