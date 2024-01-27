Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

