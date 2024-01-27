Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,302. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile



Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

