MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.07. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 89,036 shares traded.

MultiPlan Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 74.12%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MultiPlan by 75.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91,352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MultiPlan by 27.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.