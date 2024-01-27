Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Set at C$19.50 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$19.50 price target on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$16.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.97.

MTL stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.64. 112,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,811. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

