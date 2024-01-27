Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. Mullen Automotive has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $10,080.00.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

