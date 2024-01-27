Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

