Morgan Stanley Boosts StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $35.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. StepStone Group’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,179,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,367,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,084,000 after purchasing an additional 525,538 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

