Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

SNY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,141. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

