Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million for the quarter.

Moog Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $140.76. 274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. Moog has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $145.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Moog Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

