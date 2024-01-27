MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth $5,896,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 14.7% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,452,920. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.