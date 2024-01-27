MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE PH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.59. 444,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.