MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,356 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $84.53. 904,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.