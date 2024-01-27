MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,440 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $174.47. 1,052,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,686. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $176.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

