Mizuho Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $164.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.09. 8,800,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

