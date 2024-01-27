Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.89 million, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,648 shares of company stock valued at $964,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

