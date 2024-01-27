Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MLR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 37,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.