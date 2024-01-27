Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $403.16.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $403.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.12 and its 200-day moving average is $349.74. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $242.20 and a 1 year high of $407.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150,160 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,179,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.