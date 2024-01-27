MGO One Seven LLC Trims Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.56. 387,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,448. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

