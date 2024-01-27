MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $79,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $190.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

