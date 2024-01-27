MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8,273.8% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,885. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

