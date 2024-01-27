MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.89. 21,031,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,912,124. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

