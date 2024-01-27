MGO One Seven LLC Has $441,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 1,400,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,287. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

