MGO One Seven LLC Has $427,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 810,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,500,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,062,000 after purchasing an additional 221,914 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

