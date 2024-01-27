MGO One Seven LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,957. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

