MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 8,066 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enovis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Enovis during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.80. 457,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.