MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 5,520 Crane (NYSE:CR)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. 335,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

