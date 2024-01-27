MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. 5,021,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,896. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

