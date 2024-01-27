MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.02

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 88214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

