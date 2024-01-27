Metahero Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $739,982.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

