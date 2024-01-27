Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $1,777,500.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $394.14. 13,164,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,079,296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.88 and a 200-day moving average of $321.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $396.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

