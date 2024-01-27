Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of MTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 11,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,749. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.93% and a return on equity of 129.71%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

