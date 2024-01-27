Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Meridian had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Meridian Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301. The company has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72. Meridian has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Meridian by 68.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in Meridian by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 256,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 128,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 120,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Meridian by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,008 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

