Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 644,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,318,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.