Matson, Inc. (MATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Matson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Matson Price Performance

MATX traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. 305,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 31.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Matson by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

