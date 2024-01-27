Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 8,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 559,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 361,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,919. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

