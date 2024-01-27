Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 3,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 27.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.