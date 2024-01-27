Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 3,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.91.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
