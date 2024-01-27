Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

