Mark S. Garfield Sells 788 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
