Mark S. Garfield Sells 788 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

